VIDEO: Virat Kohli's Aggressive Reaction To Travis Head's Wicket In SRH Vs RCB Clash Goes Viral

Virat Kohli was once again in the limelight as the RCB star stole the show with his celebration during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. SRH opener Travis Head struck three boundaries in a row off Rasikh Dar, before the fast bowler knocked him over with a yorker. Kohli, who was fielding on the boundary, roared in delight, with his reaction going viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Head looked in destructive touch early in the innings and put RCB under pressure with an attacking approach. The left-hander took on pacer Rasikh Dar and struck three boundaries in succession, shifting momentum towards Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Australian opener appeared set for another explosive knock as he found gaps with ease and attacked the bowling from the outset. Just when Head looked ready to dominate, Rasikh responded in style. The fast bowler produced a pinpoint yorker that completely beat the batter and crashed into the stumps.

Read Also IPL Legend Chris Gayle Spotted Watching SRH Vs RCB Clash In Hyderabad; Pictures Go Viral

Stationed near the boundary, Kohli erupted in celebration as soon as the stumps were disturbed. The former RCB captain let out a loud roar and celebrated passionately after seeing Head head back to the pavilion.

Television cameras quickly focused on Kohli's reaction, and clips of the celebration began circulating online within minutes.