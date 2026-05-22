IPL Legend Chris Gayle Spotted Watching SRH Vs RCB Clash In Hyderabad; Pictures Go Viral

Former RCB opener Chris Gayle was spotted in the stands watching his former team's final league stage game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Broadcast cameras panned to the West Indian legend in the stands, watching the game among the fans. Gayle spent a storied career with RCB, while also featured for KKR and Punjab Kings.

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Gayle was seen seated among spectators as play unfolded, with television cameras briefly focusing on him during the contest. His appearance sparked excitement online as fans shared clips and screenshots across social media platforms. The former left-hander remains one of the most loved overseas stars in IPL history and continues to enjoy a strong fan following among RCB supporters.

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Gayle built a memorable career in the IPL and represented multiple franchises during his time in the tournament. He featured for Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.

However, it was his spell with RCB that turned him into one of the most feared T20 batters in the world. He formed a destructive batting unit with Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and played several match-winning knocks for the franchise.

Gayle also holds numerous IPL records, including the highest individual score in tournament history — an unbeaten 175 against Pune Warriors in 2013.