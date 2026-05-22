Angkrish Raghuvanshi RULED Out After Injury; KKR Suffer Big Blow In IPL 2026 Playoffs Race

Kolkata Knight Riders star Angrkish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the IPL 2026 season following a fracture to his finger. The keeper-batter is KKR's leading run getter and was subbed out after suffering a concussion in his team's victory over the Mumbai Indians. KKR are still in the IPL 2026 playoffs race, needing results to go their way to finish in the top 4.

"Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of 2026 TATA Indian Premier League after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand while attempting a catch during Kolkata Knight Riders’s match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, 20 May. We wish him a speedy and complete recovery," KKR said in a statement.