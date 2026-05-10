VIDEO: Virat Kohli Watches Urvil Patel's Historic Fifty Against LSG On TV Installed In Dugout Ahead Of RCB Vs MI Clash In Raipur

Virat Kohli Watches Urvil Patel's Historic Fifty Against LSG On TV Installed In Dugout | X

Raipur, May 10: A video has surfaced on social media in which Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli is seen watching young Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel's sensational innings. Virat saw his batting on a television screen in the dugout ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between RCB and Mumbai Indians in Raipur.

The viral video shows Virat Kohli takes time out from the practice session to watch Urvil Patel smashing the LSG bowlers all around the ground. He is seen standing in front of the television and watching his batting while drinking water ahead of their clash.

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Urvil patel smashed 65 runs from just 23 balls and also scripted history by smashing the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history by reaching the milestone in only 13 balls. Urvil patel's sensational knock helped CSK to get into a strong position is the massive 204 runs chase against LSG.

The internet users praised the youngster's impact after the video surfaced on social media. This is an achievement for the youngster as one of cricket's biggest stars stopped to watch his batting. The internet users termed it a special moment for the youngster.