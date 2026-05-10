'This Is For You PAPA': Urvil Patel Shows Emotional Note After Joint-Fastest IPL Fifty During CSK Vs LSG Clash In IPL 2026 | Watch VIDEO

Urvil Patel Shows Emotional Note After Joint-Fastest IPL Fifty During CSK Vs LSG Clash In IPL 2026 | X

Chennai, May 10: Chennai Super Kings young batter Urvil gave fans an emotional moment after smashing the joint-fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history in the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The young batter pulled out an emotional note from his pocket while celebrating his record fifty. The handwritten note contained the message, "This is for you PAPA."

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Urvil's explosive innings helped CSK to get a dream start while chasing a massive target of 204 runs against LSG. The wicket-keeper batsman attacked the bowlers from the very first ball and hit 7 sixes with a boundary during his stunning knock. With this he levelled the IPL record for the fastest fifty which was smashed by Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rajasthan Royals in 2023.

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The 27-year-old also broke a long-standing CSK record by registering the fastest fifty ever by a CSK batter in IPL history. Earlier, the record was held by Suresh Raina, who scored a fifty off just 16 balls.

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After reaching the milestone, Urvil celebrated in a unique and emotional way. He took out a small paper from his pocket and showed it to the cameras. The note carries a special message for his father and it quickly went viral on social media.

There are also reports that his father had recently gone through health issues and the batter had left the CSK camp earlier this season to spend time with his family. Fans at Chepauk praised the gesture and the teammates in the dugout also cheered for the youngster on the achievement.