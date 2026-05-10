Urvil Patel Levels Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fastest IPL Fifty Record With 13-Ball Blitz Against LSG At Chepauk | VIDEO | X

Chepauk, May 10: Young Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil patel scripted history in the clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Ma Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Sunday. Patel levelled the record for fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history off just 13 balls. He equalled Yashasvi Jaiswal's record of fastest fifty in IPL.

He smashed the LSG bowlers all around the park to reach his fifty off just 13 balls in CSK's 204 runs chase. Patel equalled Jaiswal's record which he had achieved for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Rider in 2023.

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The young batter attacked the LSG bowlers from the very beginning and entertained the Chepauk crowd with fearless hitting. His innings included a series of boundaries and massive sixes as CSK got off to a flying start in the powerplay. They registered their highest powerplay score of 97/1 in the current IPL 2026 season.

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Urvil Patel was dismissed for 65 off just 22 balls as he put his team in a strong position in the run chase before getting out. He was given a standing ovation by the fans present in the stadium for his heroic knock. The fans would be hoping that CSK takes the game away from LSG from this point and chase down the target easily.

Before Urvil's stunning knock, Josh Inglis had impressed for LSG earlier in the match with a quick 17-ball fifty, which briefly became the fastest fifty recorded at Chepauk in IPL history. However, Urvil went one step further during CSK's chase and matched the overall IPL record.

Read Also Urvil Patel On Fire As CSK Post Their Highest Powerplay Score Of IPL 2026 Against LSG At Chepauk

The IPL 2026 season has seen several explosive batting performances from young players. Abhishek Sharma smashed a 15-ball fifty for Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this season, while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already registered multiple 15-ball fifties for Rajasthan Royals.