Urvil Patel On Fire As CSK Post Their Highest Powerplay Score Of IPL 2026 Against LSG At Chepauk | X

Chennai, May 10: Young batter Urvil Patel produced a stunning start for Chennai Super Kings as the hosts recorded their highest Powerplay score of IPL 2026 during the match against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday.

CSK raced to 97/1 in just six overs while chasing a huge target of 204 runs. Urvil Patel led the charge with a blazing unbeaten 42 off only nine balls. His innings included one four and six sixes as he attacked the LSG bowlers from the very beginning.

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Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also played aggressively and remained unbeaten on 26 off 13 balls, while Sanju Samson scored 28 runs from 14 deliveries before getting dismissed by Digvesh Rathi.

Before this game, CSK's best Powerplay score in IPL 2026 was 77/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5.

With Urvil Patel's fearless hitting at the top, CSK fans at Chepauk witnessed one of the team's most explosive starts of the season as the chase got off to a flying start.