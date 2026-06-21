VIDEO: Virat Kohli Vibes To Karan Aujla's Winning Speech At One8 Event, Points To Earring On 'Aujle De Kanna Vich Nathiya'

Virat Kohli and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla lit up the stage at a recent One8 event, giving fans a memorable crossover between cricket and music. A video from the evening has now gone viral, capturing a candid exchange between the two that has left social media buzzing.

As the Punjabi singer performed his smash hit Winning Speech live, the former India captain sang along, danced to the beats and even pointed at his earring when Aujla belted out the lyric, "Aujle de kanna vich nathiya." The viral moment delighted fans, with Kohli's reaction going viral on social media.

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The viral clip has delighted fans of both Kohli and Aujla, with many praising the cricketer's enthusiasm and genuine appreciation for Punjabi music.

The moment is particularly special as Kohli had previously revealed that Winning Speech is his favourite song by Karan Aujla. During an earlier interaction, the batting superstar had named the track as one he listens to frequently, making his excitement during the live performance unsurprising.

The One8 event brought together the worlds of sports, music and entertainment, with Kohli sharing the stage alongside Aujla. Their camaraderie and the cricketer's animated reactions quickly became one of the highlights of the evening.

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One8 is Virat Kohli's lifestyle brand, encompassing fashion, athleisure and hospitality ventures, including the popular One8 Commune restaurant chain. The event celebrated the brand and featured a mix of entertainment, music and celebrity appearances, with Karan Aujla taking the stage as one of the headline performers.