Virat Kohli Meets Karan Aujla In Delhi, Fans Call It A 'Power-Packed Crossover' | Video

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Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli was spotted meeting popular Punjabi singer Karan Aujla in Delhi ahead of the highly anticipated one8 Global premiere event. Pictures and videos of the duo together quickly surfaced on social media, generating excitement among fans of both the cricketer and the musician.

Kohli, who has increasingly focused on his business ventures alongside cricket, is gearing up for the launch of the one8 Global venture in the national capital. The event is expected to draw several prominent personalities from the worlds of sports, entertainment and business.

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Karan Aujla's presence alongside Kohli added to the buzz surrounding the occasion. The singer, known for chart-topping tracks and a massive fan following worldwide, appeared in high spirits as he interacted with the former India captain before the premiere. Their meeting delighted fans, many of whom hailed it as a crossover between two of India's biggest contemporary icons.

Social media users were quick to share their reactions, with several calling the interaction a "power-packed meeting" between stars who dominate their respective fields. Photos and clips from the meetup rapidly gained traction online, further building anticipation for the one8 Global premiere.

With Kohli continuing to expand his entrepreneurial portfolio and Aujla enjoying a successful run in the music industry, their Delhi meetup has become one of the most talked-about moments ahead of the much-awaited one8 Global event.