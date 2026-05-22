VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Travis Head Exchange Heated Words During Fiery SRH Vs RCB Clash In Hyderabad

Virat Kohli and Travis Head were involved in a heated on field altercation during the SRH vs RCB clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Kohli was batting when Travis Head, fielding at cover appeared to have said something to which the RCB star responded. Kohli was livid while Head played it off in a heated moment during the game.

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At the change of overs, Travis Head crossed Virat Kohli and appeared to have passed messages to Ishan Kishan and the bowlers. Kohli was not pleased with the act, and reacted aggressively to the Australian's antics. The two appear to exchange words, leading to a brief heated verbal altercation. Kohli gestures animatedly with his hand and seems visibly charged up.

Earlier in the game, Kohli had aggressively celebrated Head's wicket. Head looked in destructive touch early in the innings and put RCB under immense pressure with an attacking approach. The left-hander took on pacer Rasikh Dar and struck three boundaries in succession. Dar then nailed a yorker to send the Australian packing.

Stationed near the boundary, Kohli erupted in celebration as soon as the stumps were disturbed. The former RCB captain let out a loud roar and celebrated passionately after seeing Head head back to the pavilion.