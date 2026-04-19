VIDEO: Virat Kohli Surprised As Anushka Sharma Forgets Mobile Phone At Airport; Netizens Compare Her With Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli Surprised As Anushka Sharma Forgets Her Mobile Phone At Airport | X

Delhi, April 19: A video has surfaced on social media showing Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The video went viral ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (April 24). However, the main highlight of the video is Anushka Sharma's reaction after she gets back her mobile phone, which she had forgotten at the airport.

Awkward Moment

The video shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the airport as they head to Delhi. They are seen going down an escalator under tight security.

In the viral video, a person approaches them from behind and returns Anushka Sharma's phone, which she had left behind. She smiles after getting it back, while Virat Kohli looks at her in surprise. The moment appears slightly awkward, with Kohli also smiling at her for forgetting the phone.

Compared To Rohit Sharma

The internet users are comparing her with Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians opener and Indian cricketer has a history of forgetting things. There have been instances where Rohit Sharma has also forgot his passport, Airpods and other important stuff at several locations.

A user said, "First Rohit sharma and now Anushka Sharma." Another user said, "Just sharma ji things." The video is being widely shared on social media and the video is going viral.

Strong Support

Anushka Sharma is spotted in the stands in all the RCB matches while supporting Virat Kohli and his team in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. Her reactions to Virat Kohli's catches, shots and half-centuries have been viral on social media.