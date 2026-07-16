VIDEO: Virat Kohli Smashes His 147th International Half-Century In IND Vs ENG 2nd ODI 2026 | X

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli added another milestone to his illustrious career by scoring his 147th international half-century during India vs England second ODI in Cardiff on Wednesday.

The former India captain reached the landmark with a well-crafted fifty at Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, helping India recover after losing early wickets.

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Kohli brought up the milestone with a composed innings, registering his 78th ODI fifty and taking his overall tally of international half-centuries to 147 across Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Virat Kohli's International Half-Centuries

Tests: 31

ODIs: 78*

T20Is: 38

Virat Kohli played a calm and controlled innings against England after India lost an early wicket. He built the innings with sensible batting, rotated the strike well and hit the bad balls for boundaries.

Kohli reached his half-century in 52 balls with seven fours and shared an important partnership with Shreyas Iyer to keep India's innings on course after the early setbacks.