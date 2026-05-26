VIDEO: Virat Kohli Mimics Bowling Run-Up After GT Collapse, Leaves Fans In Splits During Qualifier 1

Virat Kohli was at his cheerful best as RCB inched closer to a place in the IPL 2026 final. After his team reduced GT batting innings to bits, Kohli had a little fun of his own, rocking up to bowl and even marking his run up. It was only after Jacob Duffy walked in that Kohli gave the ball up in a hilarious viral moment from the game.

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The incident came as Gujarat Titans struggled to recover after losing wickets at regular intervals. RCB bowlers had tightened their grip on the contest and the pressure continued to build on the batting side. During the Duffy's over, Kohli was seen holding the ball and walking back to mark his run-up as if he was preparing to bowl.

The RCB star then completed the act by pretending to begin his run-up and even moving the field. He eventually handed the ball over to Duffy. The playful moment left players and fans amused.

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Kohli rarely bowls and is often ridiculed for his bowling action. The 38-year-old hasn't bowled a single ball this season and is unlikely to, even if RCB inch towards a massive win. With wickets falling regularly and GT under pressure, Kohli appeared relaxed and in the mood to entertain.

The clip quickly gained attention on social media, with fans enjoying Kohli's humorous side.