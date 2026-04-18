VIDEO: Virat Kohli Jumps Off His Seat in Wild Celebration After Tim David Launches Massive Six Against Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli was stunned by Tim David's brute power during the RCB vs DC clash in Bengaluru. Kohli was in the dressing room when David struck a thunderous straight six off Lungi Ngidi in the 12th over. Kohli sprung right off his seat in awe, completely awestruck at the sheer strength off his teammate.

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Tim David six sends Virat off his seat

Lungi Ngidi has been one of the standout performers over the past few months with his slower deliveries. After a good show in the T20 World Cup, Ngidi has carried over his form into the IPL 2026.

Bowling to Tim David, the Australian picked the bones out of the slower delivery and struck it with enormous power. While it did not travel a long distance, it went flat over the bowler's head for a maximum. Kohli leaped off his seat after David's exploits, with his reaction going viral on social media.

RCB set 176-run target

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have set a modest target of 176 runs for Delhi Capitals (DC) despite starting well at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Despite Phil Salt producing a well-crafted 63, Delhi Capitals muffled the big guns to restrict the defending champions.

For Delhi Capitals Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked two wickets each, whereas Mukesh Kumar grabbed one wicket of Patidar.