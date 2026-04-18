IPL 2026: Why Is RCB Team Wearing 'Green Jersey' During Match Against Delhi Capitals? Reason Explained

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The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will once again turn heads when they face the Delhi Capitals, donning their iconic green jerseys at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Far from being just a visual change, the green kit represents a deeper purpose, highlighting the franchise’s long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability. Introduced in 2011, the initiative has become a signature element of RCB’s identity in the Indian Premier League.

The green jerseys themselves are made from recycled materials, symbolising RCB’s mission to reduce their environmental footprint. Over the years, the franchise has built a comprehensive sustainability model, becoming the only carbon-neutral T20 team in the world. CEO Rajesh Menon emphasised that this milestone is the result of sustained effort, and expressed hope that the initiative inspires fans and stakeholders to adopt more eco-conscious practices.

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A key pillar of this initiative is understanding and reducing the environmental impact of fans on matchdays. RCB conducts detailed stadium-wide surveys to analyse commute patterns, ride-sharing habits, and carbon emissions per spectator. Supporters are encouraged to use public transport, with match tickets often enabling access to Bengaluru Metro, making it easier to reduce reliance on private vehicles.

Beyond fan engagement, RCB has implemented several operational measures to maintain its carbon-neutral status. These include robust waste segregation systems, renewable energy usage like solar-powered lighting, and detailed audits of energy consumption, travel, and accommodation. Matchday sustainability audits further strengthen accountability, with findings compiled into reports that undergo independent verification, ensuring that the green jersey stands for genuine, measurable impact.