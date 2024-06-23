Video: Virat Kohli Hilariously Tries To Retrieve The Ball From Beneath The Hoardings In IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Super 8 Match

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli went to hilarious lengths lengths to retrieve the ball from over the fence during the Super 8 fixture of T20 World Cup 2024 against Bangladesh in Antigua on Saturday. In a video that emerged in social media, Kohli was seen going underneath the hoardings to retrieve the ball.

The viral video on social media also saw the Hindi commentators in splits as they observed the 35-year-old right-handed batter trying to take the ball out. It was also the match that the former Indian captain found form after a scratchy start to his campaign, headlined by three consecutive single-figure scores. However, the veteran showed signs of returning to his best form with a 28-ball 37 before Tanzim Hasan Sakib cleaned him up.

Hardik Pandya's half-century headlines India's match-winning total of 196 in Antigua:

Meanwhile, India's total of 196-4 in 20 overs is the highest T20I total at the venue as the Men in Blue flexed their muscles in the death overs. The top-order batters in Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant contributed some brisk knocks. However, the highest partnership was of 53 off 34 deliveries between Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

Pandya, who chipped in 32 off 24 deliveries against Afghanistan, stayed unbeaten on 50 and got there in the final delivery of the innings off 27 balls. Tanzim Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking figures of 4-0-32-2.

The Men in Blue eventually won by 50 runs as Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh led a disciplined bowling effort. However, India 's qualification to the semi-finals will depend upon how Australia fares against Afghanistan. Should Australia beat Afghanistan, India will be through to the semis.