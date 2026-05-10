VIDEO: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck As MI Strike Early Against RCB In IPL 2026 Clash At Raipur | X

Raipur, May 10: Virat Kohli goes through another setback as he got dismissed for the second consecutive time in the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match in Raipur on Sunday. The star batter was out for 0 off just one ball in RCB's chase of 167 runs after Deepak Chahar dismissed him in the very first over. Raj Bawa completed the catch as Mumbai Indians got an early breakthrough in the high-pressure clash.

The wicket came as a big shock for the RCB fans as Virat Kohli has been one of the most important batters during RCB run chase. His early dismissal immediately put the team under immense pressure during the chase.

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This was Virat Kohli's second consecutive duck of the IPL 2026 season. Earlier, he was also dismissed for a duck against Lucknow Super Giants on May 7 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Virat Kohli got out after facing just two balls as LSG defeated RCB by nine runs through the DRS method.

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Prince Yadav bowled an exceptional delivery and shattered Virat Kohli's wickets. It was a mind blowing sight for any bowler. However, Prince Yadav revealed after the game that Virat had only asked him to bowl while holding the length after which he managed to get the wicket of the RCB star.

In today's match, Deepak Chahar gave Mumbai Indians a huge early breakthrough after dismissing Virat Kohli for a golden duck. Kohli tried to hit the ball over mid-off, but the delivery bounced a little extra and the shot went straight towards Raj Bawa who ran forward and completed the catch.