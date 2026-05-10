RCB Vs MI: Virat Kohli Congratulates Suryakumar On Newborn Before Taking His Catch For Golden Duck; Celebrates Wicket Wildly | VIDEO

Virat Kohli Congratulates Suryakumar On Newborn Before Taking His Catch For Golden Duck; Celebrates Wildly | X

Raipur, May 10: Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav disappointed his fans today as he got dismissed for a Golden Duck in the crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on Sunday. Visuals have surfaced on social media showing Virat Kohli congratulating SKY as soon as he arrives on the crease and then takes stunning catch in the slips to get him out for a duck. Virat Kohli then celebrated wildly after dismissing the opponent skipper.

The viral social media post shows Virat Kohli going towards Suryakumar Yadav and saying something in his ears. Virat then takes his position in the second slip as Surya takes guard to bat. He edges the first ball he faced off Bhuvneshwar Kumar which goes straight to Virat Kohli. Kohli jumps to his right and takes a stunning catch to dismiss the MI captain for a duck.

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Virat Kohli then takes a long sprint in the ground while celebrating the wicket wildly. The internet users found Virat Kohli's gesture hilarious and are celebrating the moment on social media. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav is being brutally trolled on social media for his poor run in the IPL 2026 season.

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Mumbai Indians have disappointed their fans after their dismal performance in the tournament. MI are placed on the ninth position as they have managed to win only three matches out of their 10 games in the IPL 2026 season. The fans are also targeting Hardik Pandya after the poor run of the team in the tournament. Hardik Pandya was not available for the RCB clash and missed two games for the franchise in a row.