VIDEO: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Walk Barefoot In Scorching Vrindavan Heat To Seek Premanand Maharaj's Blessings

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan to seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj at his ashram on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Now a viral video has shown the former India captain walking barefoot in the Vrindavan heat. Kohli sported a 'tilak' and wore a tulsi mala along with his simple attire, shunning any sort of VIP privilege.

With a five-day gap before RCB's next game, Kohli took the time to visit Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram and indulged in the spiritual conversation. He was accompanied by his wife Anushka Sharma as the couple sought spiritual guidance and blessings with Premanand Ji Maharaj in his Ashram Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varah Ghat, on Monday.

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Virat's third visit in 5 months

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continued their spiritual visits to Vrindavan, marking their third trip in the past five months. The couple, known for their regular visits to the ashram, had earlier travelled to the holy town in February this year, shortly after celebrating their son Akaay’s birthday on the 15th.

Their association with the ashram has been consistent over the past year. In 2025, they visited three times — first in January along with their children, then in May, just a day after Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, and again in December.

In a video shared by the ashram on its YouTube channel Bhajan Marg, the couple was seen seated quietly among a large gathering inside the hall, attentively listening to the spiritual discourse of Premanand Maharaj.

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Kohli's visit comes after controversy

Kohli's visit comes on the heels of facing backlash for his 'like' on German influencer LizLaz's post. Screenshots of the alleged interaction quickly went viral, sparking a wave of memes and widespread discussion across social media platforms.

While such incidents typically fade within hours, Kohli’s massive global fanbase ensured that this episode gained significant traction. Many users also drew comparisons to a previous controversy in which Kohli had addressed an “accidental like,” attributing it to an algorithmic glitch.

Incidentally, Kohli had visited Premanand Maharaj's ashram soon after that controversy had erupted.