VIDEO: Victor Wembanyama Bows His Head As Spurs Nuns Offer Prayer Before NBA Finals Game 1

The San Antonio Spurs' remarkable run to the NBA Finals has produced several memorable moments, but one of the most wholesome came just before Game 1. A group of Catholic nuns known for their unwavering support of the franchise were seen praying with Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama in a video that quickly went viral on social media.

The clip, shared by the NBA's official social media account, showed the 7-foot-4 French star bowing his head and bending down to get closer to the nuns as they offered a prayer at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday.

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Wembanyama Joins Spurs' Most Famous Supporters

Wembanyama appeared fully engaged in the moment as the group gathered around him ahead of the opening game of the NBA Finals. The light-hearted yet touching interaction was warmly received by fans online, with many praising the unique bond between the Spurs players and the religious sisters.

This is not the first time the Salesian Sisters have captured national attention during the playoffs. Earlier in the Western Conference Finals, they were spotted blessing Spurs centre Luke Kornet before Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Images and videos of that interaction spread rapidly across social media, turning the sisters into unlikely stars of San Antonio's playoff campaign.

Who Are The Salesian Sisters?

The group is made up of the Salesian Sisters of St John Bosco, a religious order that has been supporting the Spurs for decades. Based at St John Bosco School in San Antonio, the sisters first began following the team in the 1990s as a way to connect with their students and better understand the interests that brought young people together.

Over the years, their passion for the Spurs evolved into a cherished tradition, making them some of the franchise's most recognisable supporters.