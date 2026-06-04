VIDEO: Fans Storms Court During NBA Finals Game 1 For Selfie With Victor Wembanyama; His Reaction Goes Viral

A bizarre moment unfolded during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. A fan ran onto the court in an apparent attempt to take a selfie with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

The incident occurred midway through the fourth quarter at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, with the Knicks leading 92-86 and 6:34 remaining on the clock. Video clips circulating on social media showed a young man sprinting onto the playing surface before pulling out his phone near Wembanyama.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The 7ft 4in French superstar appeared amused by the situation, laughing as security personnel quickly rushed in and escorted the intruder off the court. Knicks centre Mitchell Robinson, who was standing nearby, looked visibly puzzled as the unexpected scene unfolded.

The interruption briefly halted play before order was restored and the game resumed without further incident. Additional videos from other camera angles showed the fan being forcefully restrained and dragged into the arena tunnel by security staff and law enforcement officers after being removed from the playing surface.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fan could face severe consequences for entering a restricted area during a live sporting event. Courtside invasions at NBA games typically result in lengthy or lifetime bans from league arenas.

In Texas, unauthorised entry into restricted stadium areas can also lead to criminal trespass or disorderly conduct charges. Criminal trespass is a misdemeanour offence that can carry penalties including up to 180 days in jail.

Knicks Take 1-0 Series Lead Despite Wembanyama's Effort

The unusual interruption ultimately had little impact on the result. The Knicks closed out the contest with a 105-95 victory to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

Jalen Brunson led New York with 30 points, while Wembanyama finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. However, the Spurs star struggled with his shooting, making just six of his 21 field-goal attempts and committing six turnovers as San Antonio dropped the series opener at home.