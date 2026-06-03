San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks NBA Finals 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Game 1 Live In India

The 2025-26 NBA season reaches its climax as the San Antonio Spurs take on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. The series marks a historic showdown between two franchises looking to add another championship banner to their collection.

Led by rising superstar Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs booked their place in the Finals after edging past the Oklahoma City Thunder in a thrilling seven-game Western Conference Finals. The Knicks, meanwhile, swept the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the Eastern Conference crown and advance to their first NBA Finals in decades.

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The Spurs are chasing another championship in the franchise's storied history, while the Knicks are aiming to end a title drought that stretches back to the 1970s. With Wembanyama leading San Antonio and a resurgent New York squad seeking glory, the Finals promise to deliver a compelling battle between two of the league's most exciting teams.

The best-of-seven series begins with Game 1 in San Antonio, with both teams looking to draw first blood in the race for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

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NBA Finals 2025-26 Schedule

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be played at the Spurs' home arena in San Antonio on Wednesday, June 3 (Thursday morning in India).

Match: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks

Series: NBA Finals 2025-26, Game 1

Date (India): June 4, 2026

Time (India): 6:00 AM IST

Where To Watch Spurs vs Knicks NBA Finals Live In India?

Basketball fans in India can watch the NBA Finals live through the NBA's official digital streaming platforms and broadcast partners. The Spurs vs Knicks NBA Finals Game 1 can be streamed live on the NBA's subscription-based service, NBA League Pass, which offers live and on-demand coverage of every Finals game. In India, the game is tip off live on YouTube for free.