Star-Studded Celebrations Erupt Among Celebrities As New York Knicks Clinch Historic NBA Finals Berth After 27 Years | Video

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The New York Knicks are heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, and the historic achievement sparked emotional celebrations from some of the franchise’s most famous supporters, including Timothee Chalamet, Spike Lee, and Tracy Morgan.

New York sealed its place in the Finals after completing a dominant sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks delivered an emphatic 130-93 victory in Game 4, extending their remarkable playoff winning streak and sending fans into celebration mode.

Courtside at Rocket Arena, several high-profile celebrities passionately cheered on the Knicks during the historic night. Chalamet, who has become one of the team’s most visible celebrity fans throughout the postseason, celebrated enthusiastically alongside longtime Knicks supporter Spike Lee and comedian Tracy Morgan. Social media clips and fan videos captured the stars embracing, cheering, and soaking in the emotional moment as New York clinched its Finals berth.

Now, with the Knicks returning to the NBA Finals after a 27-year wait, both the team and its famous fanbase are dreaming of bringing another championship back to New York.