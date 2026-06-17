VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Quick Reflexes On Show As 15-Year-Old Takes Stunner In IND A Vs AFG A Clash

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting exploits have regularly grabbed headlines, but the India A youngster showed his brilliance in the field with a breathtaking catch against Afghanistan A in the Tri-Nation Series on Wednesday. The teenager pulled off a sensational full-length diving effort in Dambulla to dismiss Khalid Taniwal and hand India an early breakthrough.

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While Sooryavanshi initially appeared to have the catch under control, the ball briefly slipped from his grasp. However, the youngster displayed remarkable reflexes and athleticism, quickly adjusting his body position before launching into a full-length dive. Stretching forward, he managed to scoop the ball inches above the turf and complete a stunning catch.

The effort left teammates applauding and spectators in awe, highlighting not only Sooryavanshi's safe hands but also his exceptional agility and awareness under pressure.

Having wowed one and all with his exploits in the IPL, much was expected of Sooryavanshi during the India A tri-series. However, the 15-year-old has disappointed, failing to convert his explosive starts into big scores.

The young batter was dismissed by Afghanistan pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai after attempting an aggressive hook shot against a sharp short-pitched delivery.