Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls To Faridoon Dawoodzai As Afghanistan Pacer's Finger-On-Lips Gesture Goes Viral During IND A vs AFG A Match | Video

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India A opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi suffered another disappointing outing during the tri-series clash against Afghanistan A in Dambulla. The young batter was dismissed by Afghanistan pacer Faridoon Dawoodzai after attempting an aggressive hook shot against a sharp short-pitched delivery.

Dawoodzai's delivery hurried Sooryavanshi into the shot, resulting in a top edge that flew towards the off-side. Afghanistan fielder Khalid Taniwal reacted quickly and completed an excellent catch, bringing an end to the teenager’s innings.

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The wicket sparked an animated celebration from Dawoodzai, who marked the dismissal with a finger-on-lips gesture. The celebration quickly drew attention from fans on social media, with many interpreting it as a statement after claiming the prized wicket of one of India’s most highly-rated young talents.

Sooryavanshi, who has attracted significant attention following his rise in domestic and franchise cricket, will be hoping to bounce back strongly in his upcoming matches as he looks to regain form and make a bigger impact for India A.