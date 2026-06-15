VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Pushes Captain Tilak Varma To Break Fight With Umpire During IND A Vs SL A Clash

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi essayed the role of a peacemaker as India captain Tilak Varma was locked in a war of words with the umpire near the boundary rope.

The 15-year-old stepped in and pushed his captain aside, moving him away from the confrontation. Incidentally, moments later, Sooryavanshi got into a heated exchange with Sri Lanka A players after India lost the Super Over.

Tilak Varma was frustrated after a controversial final-ball decision in which Sri Lanka A were awarded a leg-bye despite India arguing that no shot had been offered, resulting in the scores being tied.

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His frustration grew during the prolonged delay over whether a Super Over would be played in fading light. He engaged in an animated discussion with the umpires, questioning both the legitimacy of the run and the playing conditions before the final decision was taken to proceed.

The umpire and Tilak Varma were stationed near the boundary when Sooryavanshi stepped in and pushed his captain aside to defuse the situation and allow play to continue into the Super Over. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

While Sooryavanshi displayed a moment of calm when his captain could not, the script soon flipped. The 15-year-old was batting when India A fell short in the Super Over. He was walking back when Sri Lanka A players allegedly provoked him, prompting the left-hander to charge at the opposition.