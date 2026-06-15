Heated Fight Between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi & SL A Players After Super Over Loss In Dambulla; Video Viral

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lost his cool and was involved in a heated exchange following India A's Super Over defeat to Sri Lanka A in Dambulla.

Tempers flared as the game ended on a controversial note, with words exchanged between the 15-year-old and Sri Lankan players. Sooryavanshi then appeared to confront the opposition players before Suryansh Shedge stepped in to restrain his teammate.

The 15-year-old appeared visibly frustrated after the narrow defeat, with a brief exchange breaking out between him and one of the fielders. The situation seemed to escalate momentarily as a heated argument unfolded on the field.

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Teammate Shedge was seen stepping in promptly and pulling his partner away in an attempt to defuse the situation, while Sooryavanshi continued to exchange a few words before eventually walking away.

Sooryavanshi batted in the Super Over with India needing 19 runs to win. However, the left-hander could not take India over the finish line, with only one boundary coming from his bat. Given the drama in the closing stages, emotions were understandably running high on both sides.

While the clip has sparked discussion among fans online, no official statement has been made regarding the on-field exchange.

Sooryavanshi's outburst came after India A captain Tilak Varma had a lengthy and heated discussion with the umpires.

Varma was frustrated after a controversial final-ball decision in which Sri Lanka A were awarded a leg-bye despite India arguing that no shot had been offered, resulting in the scores being tied.

His frustration increased during the prolonged delay over whether a Super Over would be played in fading light, as he engaged in an animated discussion with the umpires, questioning both the legitimacy of the run and the playing conditions before the final decision was taken to proceed.