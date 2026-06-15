Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Poor Run Continues In Tri-Nation A Series 2026, Falls For 21 Against Sri Lanka; Fans Fear Might Lose ODI Spot | VIDEO

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi | X

Dambulla, June 15: Young India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had another short stay at the crease as he was dismissed for 21 off 14 balls against Sri Lanka A in the ongoing Tri-Nation A series in Dambulla on Monday. The youngster showed glimpses of his attacking ability but failed to convert his start into a big score. Vaibhav is struggling to find his form in the longer format of the game. The fans fear that if the same form continues ahead, Vaibhav might loose his spot in the ODIs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In three innings so far, Vaibhav has scored 14 off 12 balls against Sri Lanka, 44 off 22 balls against Afghanistan and 21 off 14 balls against Sri Lanka in today's clash. He has managed to score 79 runs in the series, but has been unable to play a long innings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vaibhav has looked confident while playing aggressive shots, but he has lost his wicket while trying to hit aerial strokes. As he continues to develop his game, the youngster may need to show more patience and focus on playing along the ground. Building longer innings will be important, especially if he hopes to succeed in longer formats of the game.