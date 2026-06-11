'Slap In The Face Of Haters': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Silences Trolls With Blazing 44 Runs Off 22 Balls During IND A vs AFG A Match | Video

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Young Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a powerful on-field response to his critics after smashing a blistering 44 off just 22 balls during the IND A vs AFG A match in Dambulla. His quick-fire innings instantly became the talking point of the game, with fans and cricket followers praising his fearless approach.

The innings came at a crucial moment, as Sooryavanshi showcased aggressive intent and clean striking, putting pressure on the opposition bowling attack from the outset. His knock featured crisp boundaries and well-timed strokes that helped lift the tempo of the innings significantly.

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The performance also sparked a strong reaction on social media, where netizens called it a “slap in the face” to trolls who had earlier questioned the youngster’s abilities. Screenshots and posts criticizing the player had circulated online before the match, making his explosive response with the bat even more symbolic for fans supporting him.

As the innings went viral, many users praised Sooryavanshi’s temperament and ability to let his performance speak louder than online criticism. Comments flooded social platforms highlighting how the young batter used pressure and doubt as motivation to deliver under expectations.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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The IND A vs AFG A clash in Dambulla ultimately became a stage for Sooryavanshi’s statement innings, reinforcing his growing reputation as an exciting prospect in Indian cricket.