VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Poses For Pictures With Ground Staff Despite Being Exhausted After Record-Breaking 204 Vs UAE | X

Young Indian opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may have been completely exhausted after one of the greatest batting performances in List A cricket, however, the youngster did not refuse a request for pictures from the ground staff after India's match against the UAE. After spending just 53 balls at the crease to score 204 runs, the 15-year-old showed a humble side of himself after the game.

Viral Video

The video of exhausted Vaibhav walking slowly inside the circle of the ground staff members for pictures is going viral on social media. The video was shared on social media with the caption, "EVEN EXHAUSTED, SURYAVANSHI DIDN'T SAY NO TO A PICTURE! ❤️🔥"

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The post further said, "After the India A vs UAE match, despite being completely exhausted, Vaibhav Suryavanshi won hearts with his humble gesture as he happily posed for pictures with the ground staff."

Warm Gesture

Sooryavanshi is being widely praised for his explosive innings on the field and his down to earth attitude and warm gesture towards the ground staff off the field.

The video shows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walking to the middle of the ground staff members dressed in blue uniforms. It can be clearly seen in the video that Vaibhav is tired and is having some difficulties in walking. However, this does not stops him from fulfilling the request of the ground staff for pictures.

'Bigger Heart'

The viral social media post praised the youngster by saying, "Big talent, even bigger heart!"

Earlier in the match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a fiery knock of 204 runs and helped India A to chase down the target of 250 runs in just 14.2 overs. He also broke several records in the process.

He scored the fastest hundred off 28 balls and fastest double century in only 52 balls in List A cricket. He also smashed the most number of sixes in an innings - 28. India A won the match by seven wickets.