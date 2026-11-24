Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates List A History! | X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken List A cricket by storm with a breathtaking display of power-hitting, creating history during the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026. The teenage sensation smashed more than 28 sixes in a single innings, surpassing the previous all-time record of 23 sixes held by Australia's D'Arcy Short.

The young Indian opener went on an absolute rampage, sending the ball sailing over the boundary with astonishing consistency. Having already entertained fans with three consecutive sixes in the opening over against the United Arab Emirates, Sooryavanshi continued his assault and turned the contest into a personal run-scoring spectacle.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates List A History!

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With more than 28 maximums to his name, Sooryavanshi went past Short's record of 23 sixes in a single List A innings. The Australian had previously held the distinction of hitting the most sixes in an innings in the format, but the Indian youngster has now moved ahead with a remarkable display of aggressive batting.

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