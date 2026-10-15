VIDEO: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blushes As Teammates Tease Him After PM Modi Praises Young Athletes

VIDEO: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Blushes As Teammates Tease Him After PM Modi Praises Young Athletes | X

New Delhi, October 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted and felicitated the Indian contingent following their successful campaign at the Asian Games 2026. During the event, a light-hearted and heart-warming moment involving 15-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight and quickly went viral on Social media.

PM Modi's Statement

While addressing the gathering of medal winners, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the extraordinary feat of teenage athletes representing and winning for the nation.

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He said, "Is baar Asian Games mein Team India ke kai khiladi aise bhi the jinki umar 15-17 saal hi hai. Itni kam umar mein in khiladiyon ne apne shandar pradarshan se desh ka gaurav badhaya hai, deshwasiyon ka dil jeeta hai. Yeh dikhata hai ki safalta ke liye umar koi rukawat nahi hoti."

(This time in the Asian Games, there were many players on Team India whose age was only 15 to 17 years. At such a young age, these players have brought pride to the country with their spectacular performances and won the hearts of our citizens. This shows that age is no barrier to success)

Team India Teases Young Star

Although the Prime Minister did not take any single name, the cameras instantly panned toward the audience, focusing right on young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The moment the words "15 saal" were spoken, the entire Indian contingent and his teammates sitting around him couldn't hold back their smiles.

Sensing who the praise was aimed at, his fellow athletes started nudging and teasing Vaibhav, grinning and looking at him from all sides.

Shy Vaibhav Blushes

A visibly shy Vaibhav tried to keep his composure but broke into a wide, blushing smile as everyone around him continued playfully pulling his leg.

The charming reaction instantly went viral and won over sports fans across social media. The incident showcases the tight bond, warmth and camaraderie inside Team India.