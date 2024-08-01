Video: USA Basketballer Goes Viral For Injury Treatment Near Testicles From Female Doctor At Paris Olympics

USA Basketball player Jimmer Fredette was treated for his injury near his testicles during the group stage match against South Sudan at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday, July 30.

The defending Olympic champions USA team dominated 103-86 South Sudan to earn second consecutive win in the group stage after defeating the Serbian in their opening match of their quest to win the fifth consecutive gold medal at the Summer Games.

During the match against South Sudan, USA basketballer Jimmer Fredette suffered an injury near his testicles, which required immediate medical attention on the sidelines. However, the treatment to Jimmer's testicles was administered by the senior female doctor of the USA basketball team.

In a video that went viral on social media, Jimmer can be seen in pain after the basketball seemed to have hit near testicles and female doctor was carefully assessing the injury and providing the treatment as the basketballer winces in discomfort.