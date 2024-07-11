Video: Uruguay Players Involved In Ugly Fight With Colombian Fans After Copa America 2024 Semifinal Defeat

An ugly fight erupted between Uruguay players and Colombian fans after the Copa America 2024 semifinal match at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina on Thursday, July 11.

Uruguay's hopes to win a record-extending 16th Copa America triumph were dashed after a 0-1 semifinal defeat against Colombia, who qualified for the final for the first time since 1975. Uruguay conceded the only against Colombia's Jefferson Lerma in the 39th minute. However, the Uruguayan side couldn't make a comeback in the second half of the match, thus resulting in their disappointing end to the campaign.

After the semifinal match, things became worse after Uruguay players engaged in an ugly fight with the Colombian fans in the stands of the Bank of America Stadium. Some of the Uruguayan players climbed up the stands and started to have physical interaction with the supporters of the Colombia team.

In a video that went viral on social media, one of the Uruguay players was seen heavily punching the fans after entering the stands of the stadium. A Colombian fan was spotted throwing a glass of beer at the Uruguayan players.

Uruguay players getting physical with fans in the stands



The flight between Uruguay players and Colombian fans turned so ugly that US police had to step in and intervene to break up the physical interaction, restoring the order amidst the chaos ensued. However, the atmosphere was already heated throughout the semifinal clash between Uruguay and Colombia as tensions escalated both on and off the field.

As per the reports, 80-100 Uruguayan fans stayed back on the field after the majority of the spectators left the Bank of America Stadium.

What was the reason behind ugly fight between Uruguay players and Colombian fans?

Jose Maria Gimenez, Uruguay central defender, explained the reason behind his players having physical interaction with the Colombian fans, stating that they were prompted by the concern of their families and loved who were in attendance to watch the semifinal clash.

Let me say something before they cut you off because they won't let us speak into the microphone, they don't want me to say anything about what's going on but this is a disaster." Gimenez said on official broadcaster after the fight.

"Please be careful, our families are in the stands, there are little newborn babies. It was a disaster; there was no police and we had to defend our families.

This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don't know how." he added.