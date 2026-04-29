VIDEO: Tim David Spots 'Virat Kohli' Riding Bike On Delhi Road; Shares Hilarious Incident With Teammates | X

New Delhi, April 29: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) explosive batter Tim David said that he spotted star player Virat Kohli riding a bike on road from the team bus. He also filmed the cricketer from inside the bus and shared the visuals with his teammates. However, reality was far from what he saw and said. He hilariously shared the incident with his teammates who also burst into laughter after learning the truth.

RCB shared the video on its official social media account with the caption, "Did Timmy D spot Virat on the streets of Delhi after the match? Watch to find out what happened." Tim David said that when they travelling in the team bus after their IPL 2026 match in Delhi, he was not able to find Virat Kohli.

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He further stated that when he saw outside the bus, Virat was riding a bike alongside the bus. He said that he also filmed the incident and showed the video to his teammates. When they saw the video, they all burst into laughter as the on seen in the video was a Virat Kohli look-a-like.

He was riding a bike beside the bus without wearing a helmet. RCB shared the video with the message, "Always wear helmet while riding." The Virat doppelganger was earlier spotted riding the bike along with Rohit Sharma look-a-like and the video went viral on social media.