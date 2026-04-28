‘Bolne Do Yaar!’: Virat Kohli Left Pleading Amid Student Chaos During Delhi School Speech | VIDEO

Virat Kohli might tower over opposition bowlers but he had to bow down in front of students during his visit to Delhi Public School in RK Puram. Kohli delivered a speech in front of a loud student crowd on the occasion of the West Delhi Public Academy launch.

Kohli greeted the students with a classic good morning and thanked him for his welcome. The students kept chanting 'RCB, RCB' after he settled down. When the student chaos did not die down, Kohli paused his speech before requesting them to let him speak.

"Bolne do yaar please [Let me talk please]" Kohli said in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Be Honest With Your Dreams'

Virat Kohli delivered an inspirational message at the inauguration ceremony of a cricket academy at DPS (Delhi Public School) RK Puram on Tuesday, urging students to respect their learning environment and pursue their dreams with honesty and commitment.

He advised students to be self-aware and fully committed to their ambitions. "Be honest with your dreams, about what you want to do and follow that dream with absolute commitment. Only you will know whether you are being 100% honest or not."

"I chose sport very early on in my life, but that came from a very honest place. I was very sure that I wanted to go ahead and pursue cricket, and I had to be honest with myself, my family, and also my teachers to convey to them that this is the path I want to take," the former Indian captain said.

Kohli's reaction to student touching his feet goes viral

During the same ceremony, Kohli also felicitated some students. While being awarded a trophy by the RCB ace, a young boy bent down to touch Virat Kohli's feet. The 37-year-old was shocked and quickly stopped him, joining his hands in a reaction that has since gone viral on social media.