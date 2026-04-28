VIDEO: Virat Kohli's Reaction To Student Touching His Feet During Delhi Academy Inauguration Goes Viral

A pupil touches the feet of Virat Kohli during felicitation | X/ANI

Virat Kohli returned to his hometown Delhi for the IPL 2026 game against Delhi Capitals on Monday. On Tuesday, he inaugurated a cricket academy, felicitating students during the ceremony. During the festivities, a pupil bent down to touch Virat Kohli's feet, to which the former India captain was shocked and joined his hands in return.

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Student touches Kohli's feet; Reaction goes viral

Virat Kohli re-united with his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma for the inauguration of a cricket academy at DPS (Delhi Public School) RK Puram. During the ceremony, Kohli delivered an inspiring speech to the students and also felicitated them.

During the felicitation, a young boy bent down to touch Virat Kohli's feet. The 37-year-old was shocked and quickly stopped him, joining his hands in a reaction that has since gone viral on social media.

'Be Honest With Your Dreams'

Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli delivered an inspirational message at the inauguration ceremony of a cricket academy at DPS (Delhi Public School) RK Puram on Tuesday, urging students to respect their learning environment and pursue their dreams with honesty and commitment.

He advised students to be self-aware and fully committed to their ambitions. "Be honest with your dreams, about what you want to do and follow that dream with absolute commitment. Only you will know whether you are being 100% honest or not."