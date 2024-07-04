Newly-crowned T20 World Cup champions Team India have arrived at Mumbai for the much-anticipated victory parade announced by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah. A handful of videos have surfaced on social media as massive security measures have been deployed for the big occasion in Mumbai.
Video: Team India Arrive In Mumbai As Massive Crowd Awaits Newly-Crowned T20 World Champions' Victory Parade
A victory parade will take place in Mumbai, followed by a presentation at the Wankhede Stadium.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 05:52 PM IST