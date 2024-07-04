 Video: Team India Arrive In Mumbai As Massive Crowd Awaits Newly-Crowned T20 World Champions' Victory Parade
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Team India Arrive In Mumbai As Massive Crowd Awaits Newly-Crowned T20 World Champions' Victory Parade

Video: Team India Arrive In Mumbai As Massive Crowd Awaits Newly-Crowned T20 World Champions' Victory Parade

A victory parade will take place in Mumbai, followed by a presentation at the Wankhede Stadium.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
Team India with the T20 World Cup trophy. | (Credits: Twitter)

Newly-crowned T20 World Cup champions Team India have arrived at Mumbai for the much-anticipated victory parade announced by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah. A handful of videos have surfaced on social media as massive security measures have been deployed for the big occasion in Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Team India Arrive In Mumbai As Massive Crowd Awaits Newly-Crowned T20 World Champions'...

Video: Team India Arrive In Mumbai As Massive Crowd Awaits Newly-Crowned T20 World Champions'...

Video: Open Bus For T20 World Cup Champions Team India Gets Ready For Victory Parade In Mumbai

Video: Open Bus For T20 World Cup Champions Team India Gets Ready For Victory Parade In Mumbai

Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Team India Players, Interacts With T20 WC Champions In...

Video: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Team India Players, Interacts With T20 WC Champions In...

IN PICS: Virat Kohli Celebrates T20 World Cup Triumph With His Family In Delhi

IN PICS: Virat Kohli Celebrates T20 World Cup Triumph With His Family In Delhi

'Going To Give Public Free Entry': MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik On India's T20 WC Win Celebration...

'Going To Give Public Free Entry': MCA Secretary Ajinkya Naik On India's T20 WC Win Celebration...