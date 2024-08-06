 Video: Swedish Pole Vaulter Breaks Into Wild Celebrations After Breaking His Own World Record In Paris 2024 Olympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Swedish Pole Vaulter Breaks Into Wild Celebrations After Breaking His Own World Record In Paris 2024 Olympics

Video: Swedish Pole Vaulter Breaks Into Wild Celebrations After Breaking His Own World Record In Paris 2024 Olympics

Armand Duplantis has breached the world record for the staggering 9th time.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Armand Duplantis. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Swedish track and field athelte Armand Duplantis broke into wild celebrations after breaking the world record in pole vaulting in the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympics. In a video surfaced on social media, Duplantis was seen being ecstatic as he registered a new Olympic and world record, thereby hugging one of his family members.

Read Also
'60-minute Webcam Show': French Pole Vaulter Offered $250K By Adult Entertainment Site After...
article-image

Having scaled a new world record height of 6.25 m, Duplantis has breached the world record for the staggering 9th time. He also beat his own record of 6.24m, set in the Xiamen Diamond League in April 2024. The noise went astonishingly high when the youngster had breached the record, given how he achieved perhaps the greatest jump in history.

"My biggest dream since a kid was to break the world record at the Olympics" - Armand Duplantis

Speaking after his winning effort, Duplantis claimed that it was an out-of-body experience and that he hardly dreamt of breaking the world record in front of an enormous crowd. As quoted by Olympics.com, he claimed:

"I haven’t processed how fantastic that moment was. It’s one of those things that don’t really feel real, such an out-of-body experience. It’s still hard to kind of land right now. What can I say? I just broke a world record at the Olympics, the biggest possible stage for a pole vaulter. [My] biggest dream since a kid was to break the world record at the Olympics, and I’ve been able to do that in front of the most ridiculous crowd I’ve ever competed in front of."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 11 Live: Men's Table Tennis Pair Lose To China In Round Of 16 Match

India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 11 Live: Men's Table Tennis Pair Lose To China In Round Of 16 Match

'Why Not Take Responsibility For Their Players' Losses?' Ashwini Ponappa Calls Out Prakash Padukone...

'Why Not Take Responsibility For Their Players' Losses?' Ashwini Ponappa Calls Out Prakash Padukone...

Video: Swedish Pole Vaulter Breaks Into Wild Celebrations After Breaking His Own World Record In...

Video: Swedish Pole Vaulter Breaks Into Wild Celebrations After Breaking His Own World Record In...

'It Can Destroy People': Imane Khelif Calls For Bullying To End After Being Embroiled In Gender Row...

'It Can Destroy People': Imane Khelif Calls For Bullying To End After Being Embroiled In Gender Row...

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker's Instagram Following Surges To 1 Million After Twin Bronze

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker's Instagram Following Surges To 1 Million After Twin Bronze