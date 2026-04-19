 VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir Visit Salangpur Hanuman Mandir With T20 World Cup Trophy
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VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir Visit Salangpur Hanuman Mandir With T20 World Cup Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav took a break from his IPL duties to visit the iconic Salangpur Hanuman Mandir in Gujarat alongside Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir. Yadav, who plays for the Mumbai Indians, is in Ahmedabad for the game against Gujarat Titans and visited the shrine with the T20 World Cup he lifted as captain earlier this year.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, April 19, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
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Suryakumar Yadav took a break from his IPL duties to visit the iconic Salangpur Hanuman Mandir in Gujarat alongside Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir. Yadav, who plays for Mumbai Indians, is in Ahmedabad for the game against Gujarat Titans, and visited the shrine with the T20 World Cup, which he lifted as captain earlier this year.

The Men in Blue lifted the title in early March, defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Throughout the tournament, the Indian team made it a point to visit iconic shrines on their travels around the country.

Even after the World Cup win, Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav took the trophy alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

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The Salangpur Hanuman Mandir, holds a unique place among Hanuman temples in India due to its strong association with spiritual healing and the removal of suffering. The temple draws thousands of devotees who believe that the deity here possesses the power to alleviate mental distress, fear, and negative energies.

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