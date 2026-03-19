Team India Coach Gautam Gambhir Moves Delhi High Court, Seeks ₹2.5 Crore Damages Over AI Deepfake Videos

PTI

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir has approached the Delhi High Court after alleging misuse of his identity through AI-generated deepfake videos and unauthorized online content. The development has drawn significant attention, highlighting growing concerns over digital manipulation and personality rights in the era of artificial intelligence.

According to reports, Gambhir filed a civil suit seeking action against several individuals and entities for allegedly creating and circulating fake videos and content using AI tools, face-swapping and voice cloning technology. His legal team claimed that such material falsely showed him making statements he never made and was widely shared across social media platforms like Instagram, X, YouTube and Facebook.

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The complaint also names multiple defendants, including social media accounts and major tech platforms, while requesting the immediate removal of the disputed content. In addition, Gambhir has reportedly sought damages of ₹2.5 crore and a court order to prevent further misuse of his name, image and voice online.

The case reflects a growing trend of public figures turning to courts to protect their identity and reputation against deepfake technology. Experts note that such cases are becoming more common as AI tools make it easier to create realistic but misleading content that can spread rapidly on digital platforms.

Gambhir, a former World Cup-winning cricketer and currently the head coach of India’s men’s team, has emphasized that the issue goes beyond personal reputation and involves broader concerns about accountability and the misuse of technology. The matter is now expected to proceed before the court, where the focus will likely be on personality rights and digital content regulation.