VIDEO: Suryakumar Yadav Bows Down To Sanju Samson After Eden Gardens Epic, Days After 'Mocking' His Comeback In Press Conference

Suryakumar Yadav bows down and takes his cap off after Sanju Samson's heroics in Kolkata | X/BCCI

Sanju Samson played a knock for the ages as India reached the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Samson walked off on an unbeaten 97 with the Indian team standing on their feet to welcome their player of the match. Captain Suryakumar Yadav bowed down and doffed his cap to the India opener in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Earlier in the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav had laughed off suggestions of Sanju's comeback when quizzed by a journalist. During a press conference, a journalist asked Suryakumar Yadav that Sanju Samson should be considered in the playing eleven, to which he replied, "Matlab Abhishek ki jagah khilau? (Should I play him instead of Abhishek?)", "matlab Tilak ki jagah khilau? (You mean in place of Tilak?)."

That reply came back to bite Suryakumar, as India were forced to bring Sanju back into the set up after their loss to South Africa. The Kerala batter responded with a quick-fire cameo against Zimbabwe, before a knock for the ages against West Indies.

Sanju Samson blasted a scintillating 97 not out to help India book their place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. Chasing 196, Samson stayed unbeaten to power his side home in arguably one of the greatest innings by an Indian in World Cup run chases.

As the winning runs were struck, Samson sank to his knees in an emotional celebration, acknowledging the moment and the magnitude of his match-winning performance. He walked back to a standing ovation from the crowd and the dugout, with 'Vande Mataram' playing in the background.