'One Of The Greatest Days Of My Life': Emotional Sanju Samson Reacts After Helping India Reach ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Final

Sanju Samson slammed the highest score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup run chase to power India into the semi-final. Samson scored an unbeaten 97 to overhaul a record 196 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The Indian opener had an emotional celebration after hitting the winning shot and termed it as 'one of the greatest days of his life'.

"It means the whole world actually to me. I think right from the day I started playing, started dreaming to play for the country, I think this is the day I was waiting for. And I’m very grateful, very thankful. And I’ve always had a very special journey with lots of ups and downs, but I’ve kept on doubting myself, kept on thinking, what if, what if, can I make it, can I make it? But I kept on believing and thanks to the Lord Almighty for actually blessing me today. So I’m very happy. I think this is one of the greatest days of my life.," Sanju said after the game.

As the winning runs were struck, Samson sank to his knees in an emotional celebration, acknowledging the moment and the magnitude of his match-winning performance. His ability to accelerate at key moments, absorb pressure, and guide the lower order ensured India never lost control despite regular wickets at the other end.

Sanju added that while he has only played 60-odd T20Is, he has watched more than a 100 from the sidelines, learning from the greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"Yeah, I think that’s why I have been playing this format for a very long time. I think playing IPL around 10 to 12 years and playing for the country from last 10 years, I have not been playing, but looking from the dugout, learning from the greats like Virat Kohli, from Rohit Sharma, like all the greats. I think it’s very important to observe and learn and see what they were doing. I think that really helped me to, I think with my experience, I have only played maybe 50, 60 games, but I’ve seen around 100 games and I’ve seen how the greatest people have finished the games and how do they change their game according to the game," he added.

Having successfully chased down a daunting target in a knockout scenario, India now advance to the semi-finals with renewed confidence. Samson’s innings not only secured victory but also underlined India’s batting depth and resilience in pressure situations.

With England awaiting in the semi-finals, India will take heart from this hard-fought win, knowing they possess match-winners capable of delivering on the biggest stage.