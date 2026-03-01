IND VS WI T20 WC26: Sanju Samson Comes Clutch At Eden Gardens, Slams 26-Ball Half-Century In Must-Win Clash

Sanju Samson looked in fine form against West Indies | X/BCCI

Sanju Samson delivered for India when the team needed him the most with a stunning half-century in the IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 match. In what is a knockout clash, Samson stood tall even as Abhishek and Ishan were dismissed early. Sanju scored at a good clip, keeping India in the hunt for a record 196 chase.

With Abhishek struggling at the other end, Sanju took it upon the job to impose himself on the chase. With West Indies turning to Akeal Hosein in the powerplay, the CSK star smashed 2 sixes and a boundary in a 17-run over to get India's chase underway.

With the wickets of Abhishek and Ishan Kishan, Sanju slowed down for a bit, with India motoring to 53/2. After a brief rebuild, Samson boundaries off Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie. He then took the attack to Romario Shepherd, picking up a maximum and then a boundary. Sanju reached his milestone in 26 balls, earning applause and appreciation from the crowd and dressing room.

