VIDEO: Sunrisers Hyderabad In Trouble! Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada Rattle Top Order After Gujarat Titans Post 168

Sunrisers Hyderabad In Trouble! Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada Rattle Top Order After Gujarat Titans Post 168 | X

Ahmedabad, May 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad found themselves in big trouble during their IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans after fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada destroyed the top order early in the chase. Gujarat Titans is facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the race to become the first team to qualify for the Playoffs.

Chasing a target of 169 runs, SRH were reduced to 23/3 in just 3 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat Titans got to a dream start with the ball and quickly put Sunrisers Hyderabad under pressure.

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Siraj struck first by dismissing dangerous opener Travis Head for a duck. Head managed only four balls before getting caught by Nishant Sindhu.

Rabada then removed Abhishek Sharma for 6 runs and later dismissed wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan for 11. The quick wickets left SRH struggling in the powerplay.

At the other end, Smaran Ravichandran remained unbeaten as Hyderabad looked for a partnership to rebuild the innings. Big hitters like Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy were still left to bat.

Earlier in the match, Gujarat Titans posted 168/5 from their 20 overs, giving their bowlers a solid total to defend in an important match in the IPL 2026 playoff race.