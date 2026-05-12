GT Vs SRH Toss Update: Pat Cummins Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl; Playoff Spot On The Line In First Faceoff In IPL 2026

Pat Cummins Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl; Playoff Spot On The Line In First Faceoff In IPL 2026 | X

Ahmedabad, May 12: Gujarat Titans will be taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first in the crucial match.

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The playoffs race has intensified as the qualification stage has entered an intense phase. No team has qualified for the playoffs so far. The team winning today is likely to qualify and become the first team to seal their spot in the playoffs with 16 points.

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Gujarat Titans are placed on the third spot in the IPL 2026 points table with 14 points and Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the second spot with the same 14 points. The team which will win tonight will get a ticket for the playoffs.

Both the captains would be eager to get their team into the playoffs and become the first team of IPL 2026 to step into the playoffs.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen