GT Vs SRH: Why Are Gujarat Titans Wearing Lavender Jerseys Against Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2026?

Gujarat Titans will don their special lavender kits against SRH | X/Gujarat_titans

Gujarat Titans will be stepping out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in new colours for their game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Shubman Gill-led side will swap their traditional navy blue kits for lavender.

The initiative, now an annual fixture in the Titans’ calendar, aims to bring visibility to the fight against all forms of cancer. Lavender is the color globally recognized as representing the collective struggle against the disease.

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The franchise stated that the special jersey initiative is intended to spread awareness about cancer and stand in support of patients, survivors, and families impacted by the disease. Lavender is widely recognised as the colour of cancer awareness, and Gujarat Titans have continued to use the IPL stage to promote the importance of early diagnosis and better access to quality healthcare.

The franchise have constantly posted clips and media with the players in lavdender kits in a bid to raise awareness.

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In a statement issued ahead of the match, the franchise said the initiative goes beyond cricket and urged supporters to join the campaign and spread awareness. Gujarat Titans players also promoted the cause through social media posts and special pre-match shoots before the much-awaited encounter against SRH.

On the field, Gujarat Titans have enjoyed an impressive turnaround this season. After beginning their IPL 2026 campaign with two defeats, Shubman Gill’s men responded strongly by winning seven of their next nine matches. The strong run has lifted GT to second spot in the points table with 14 points, and another victory against Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad would further boost their chances of securing a playoff berth.