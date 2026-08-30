VIDEO: Smriti Mandhana Run Out For 19 After Stunning Start, Misses Chance To Break Mithali Raj's Record In Asia Cup Opener | X

Indian Women's Cricket Team star and opening batter Smriti Mandhana missed a big opportunity to move past Mithali Raj's record during India's Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 opening match against Thailand in Dubai on Sunday. Mandhana looked in excellent touch but was dismissed for 19 runs off just 10 balls.

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Mandhana started the innings in excellent fashion by smashing three boundaries in the very first over. She continued to attack the Thailand bowlers and hit 4 fours during her short stay at the crease.

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However, her innings ended in an unfortunate run out. After completing one run, Mandhana attempted to get back into her crease at the non-striker's end, but a direct hit from the deep caught her short. The replays confirmed that she was out.

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Mandhana appeared disappointed as she had already started walking back before the decision was confirmed. The dismissal also ended her chance of going past Mithali Raj's 10,868 runs in women's international cricket.

Mandhana came into the match with 10,746 runs and would have moved to 10,765 with her 19-run knock, leaving her 103 runs short of Mithali's record.

Mandhana's quick 19-run knock gave India a positive start, but her early dismissal will be a major talking point as India look to build a strong total against Thailand.