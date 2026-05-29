VIDEO: Shubman Gill's Dad Pays Tribute To Sidhu Moose Wala With Signature Celebration After Son Slams Ton On Death Anniversary

Shubman Gill struck a sublime century in Mullanpur to guide Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2026 Final. While Gill dominated on the field, it was his father who went viral on social media. Lakhwinder, watching the game from the stans, celebrated his son's century with the iconic Sidhu Moose Wala thigh slam on the punjabi singer's death anniversary.

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After Gill reached his hundred during Gujarat’s chase against Rajasthan Royals, cameras quickly panned towards his family in the crowd. His father was seen recreating late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s iconic celebration gesture, a moment that instantly went viral online.

The tribute gained even more attention because it came on the death anniversary of Sidhu Moose Wala, one of Punjab’s most influential music icons. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in Punjab’s Mansa district. His songs and cultural influence continue to enjoy massive popularity across India and abroad.

Playing in front of his home crowd in Mullanpur, Gill saved his best performance for one of the biggest matches of the season. The right-hander mixed elegance with aggression throughout the chase. He timed the ball beautifully and found boundaries with ease against both pace and spin.

Gill reached his century in style and celebrated with emotion as the crowd erupted in applause. It was his fifth IPL century and another reminder of his growing stature as one of the league’s premier batters. With the knock, Gill also crossed the 700-run mark for the IPL 2026 season