Shubman Gill Creates History! Gujarat Titans Captain Becomes First To Score 2 Centuries In IPL Playoffs

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill saved his best for the very end as he smashed his stunning century in the Qualifier 2. Chasing 215 for a spot in the IPL 2026 final, Gill struck a masterful century in front of his home ground in Mullanpur. It was his 5th IPL century and he went past 700 runs for the season.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Playing in front of his home crowd in Mullanpur, Gill saved his best performance for one of the biggest matches of the season. The right-hander mixed elegance with aggression throughout the chase. He timed the ball beautifully and found boundaries with ease against both pace and spin.

Gill reached his century in style and celebrated with emotion as the crowd erupted in applause. It was his fifth IPL century and another reminder of his growing stature as one of the league’s premier batters. With the knock, Gill also crossed the 700-run mark for the IPL 2026 season. He became one of the leading run-scorers of the tournament and continued his remarkable consistency at the top of the order.

The Gujarat Titans skipper dominated the powerplay and kept the required run-rate under control during the chase. Rajasthan Royals struggled to contain him despite trying multiple bowling options. Gill’s innings came at the perfect time for Gujarat Titans, who were under immense pressure in the knockout clash. Every boundary shifted the momentum further towards GT.